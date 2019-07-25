|
|
|
Brian William Ward Died peacefully at
Salvete Residential Home
on 29th June 2019 aged 88 years.
So dearly loved by Brenda,
and loving father to Chris
and Lucinda, grandfather to
Maddie, Georgia and Olivia.
Funeral service takes place at 1.00pm on Thursday 8th August 2019
at All Saints Church, Renhold followed by family only cremation.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired for Dementia UK can be sent via
www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals, 48 Roff Avenue, Bedford, MK41 7TE
Published in Bedford Today on July 25, 2019