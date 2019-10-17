|
PAYNE Brian Charles Of Flitwick passed away peacefully at home on 10th October
2019 aged 84 years. Husband of Pat, father to Emma & James & grandfather to James, Bryanna,
Chloe, Abbey & Aiden.
Funeral Service will be held at
Bedford Crematorium on
Wednesday 30th October at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired for Sue Ryder Care (Palliative Care Hub) may be sent c/o
www.memorygiving.com.
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals, The Old Church,
Flitwick Road, Ampthill, MK45 2NT.
Tel: 01525 406132.
Published in Bedford Today on Oct. 17, 2019