The Co-operative Funeralcare Kempston
80 Ampthill Road
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 9HP
01234 345045
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
12:30
Christ The King Church
Harrowden Road
Bedford
View Map
Notice Condolences

Brian Mann Notice
Mann Brian Joseph Percival Passed away
peacefully at home on
Sunday 4th August 2019, aged 76.
Much loved father, grandad,
brother, uncle and friend.
Funeral service will be held at
Christ The King Church,
Harrowden Road, Bedford on
Wednesday 28th August at 12.30pm
followed by cremation at
Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for The Brian Tumour Charity.
Further enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare
80 Ampthill Road, Bedford, MK42 9HP.
Tel: 01234 345045
Published in Bedford Today on Aug. 15, 2019
