Neville Funeral Service
48 Roff Avenue
Bedford, Bedfordshire MK41 7TE
01234 359529
Funeral
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
16:00
Bedford Crematorium
Celebration of Life
Following Services
The Bedford Swan Hotel
Notice Condolences

Brian Hamilton Notice
Dr. Brian Haley Hamilton Long standing General Practitioner in Bedford, died peacefully at his home on 12th February 2019.
Devoted Husband to his late wife Anne, much loved Father to Melanie and Peter and Pappy to grandchildren Charlie, Sammy, Simon and Fraser.
Funeral to be held at Bedford Crematorium on Tuesday 5th March at 4.00pm followed by a Celebration of Life at The Bedford Swan Hotel.
Family flowers only please and donations to "Bloodwise UK" may be made via www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries c/o
Arnold Funeral Service, 48 Roff Avenue, Bedford, MK41 7TE.
Tel: 01234 359529
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 28, 2019
