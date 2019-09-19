|
|
|
ADAMS Brian William of Lidlington.
Passed away peacefully on
8th September 2019, aged 79 years.
Loving Husband of Janet,
Dad to Liam and Hayley,
Father-in-Law to Saffron & Des.
Grandfather to
Sam, Jessica, Jamie and Holly.
He will be sadly missed by
all his family and many friends.
Funeral Service will be held at
St. Mary's Parish Church,
Marston Moretaine on Monday
30th September at 1.00pm
followed by the cremation at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, for
Cancer Research UK may be sent via
www.memorygiving.com.
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals, Ampthill.
01525 406132.
Published in Bedford Today on Sept. 19, 2019