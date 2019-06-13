|
Yeeles Brenda
(nee Whitfield)
Passed away peacefully on
5th June 2019 at Bedford Hospital.
In loving memory of a much missed Wife, Mother, Granny, Sister & Auntie.
There will be a memorial service for Brenda at 12.45 on Thursday 20th June
at St Peter and St Paul's Church,
Court Road, Cranfield, MK43 0DR
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, should be made to Bedford Primrose Unit.
c/o Haseldine Funeral Services,
192 Hight St, Cranfield, MK43 0EN
01234 757529
Published in Bedford Today on June 13, 2019
