Mortimore Brenda Passed away peacefully at home
aged 82 years.
Much loved Partner to Pete.
Treasured Mum to
Clive, Steve and Helen.
Granny to Sarah, Kim and Emily.
Nan to Bobbie and Alex.
A Friend to many.
She will be sadly missed
by all who knew her.
Funeral Service to be held at
St Mary's Church, Goldington, Bedford
on Thursday 28th November 2019
at 11.00 am
followed by burial in
Norse Road Cemetery Bedford.
Family Flowers only please.
Donations if desired made payable to
Salvation Army, Bedford or
Cancer Research UK
may be sent c/o
Clarabut & Plumbe Funeral Directors,
35 Chiltern Avenue,
Putnoe,
Bedford,
MK41 9EQ.
Tel:01234 865872
Published in Bedford Today on Nov. 21, 2019