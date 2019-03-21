Home

Brenda Howe Notice
HOWE BRENDA JOAN Passed away peacefully in
Bedford Hospital on 5th March 2019,
aged 84 years,
following a short illness.
A Much Loved Wife
to the late Tony Howe.
Devoted Mother to Andrew and Helen. Treasured Nana to Grace and David. Good Friend to many.
Sadly missed by all.
Funeral Service to take place at
Norse Road Crematorium Chapel on Thursday 18th April 2019 at 11.30am. Flowers welcome and may be sent c/o Clarabut & Plumbe Funeral Directors
11 Kingsway
Bedford
MK42 9BJ
Tel: 01234 354547
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 21, 2019
