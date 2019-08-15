Home

Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
14:15
Eastbourne Small Chapel Crematorium
Brenda Carter Notice
Carter Brenda Passed away on
Tuesday 6th August, aged 91 years,
at Eastbourne District and
General Hospital.
Much loved wife of Norman (deceased), much loved sister, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Funeral service on
Thursday 22nd August at
Eastbourne Small Chapel Crematorium, BN23 8AE, at 2.15pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, for
Bunyan Meeting Church, Bedford, or Teenage Cancer Trust to
Willows Funeral service,
17 Station Parade, Eastbourne BN21 1BE
Published in Bedford Today on Aug. 15, 2019
