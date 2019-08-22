Home

Beverley HERRON Suddenly,
at home on
2nd August 2019, aged 83 years.
Beloved Wife to Samuel (deceased). Cherished Mum to Andrew, Judith, David and Lorna. Wonderful Granny to Stefan, Joash, Molly, Rowan and Alfie and Great-Granny to Jesse.
Funeral service takes place at 10.00am on Thursday 29th August 2019 at Bedford Crematorium, Norse Road.
Any flowers are welcome or if desired, donations for British Heart Foundation can be sent via www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals,
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford, MK41 7TE
Tel no: 01234 359 529
Published in Bedford Today on Aug. 22, 2019
