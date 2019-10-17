Home

Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
12:00
Kempston East Methodist Church
227-229 Bedford Road
Beulah Lee

Beulah Lee Notice
Beulah Elmirah Lee On 26th September 2019
aged 80 years


To our wonderful Mother.

You are finally in your resting place after months of resilience, stress and continuous pain.
You don't need to worry anymore and now you can rest in peace.
We will miss your spirit, unconditional love and your endearing character.
Lots of love from the Lee family.
Funeral service takes place at 12.00pm on Friday 25th October 2019, at Kempston East Methodist Church,
227-229 Bedford Road, MK42 8DA.
Followed by interment at
Norse Road Cemetery,
100-104 Norse Rd, Bedford, MK41 0RL
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford, MK41 7TE
Tel no: 01234 359 529
Published in Bedford Today on Oct. 17, 2019
