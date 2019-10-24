|
|
|
WELLS Betty Peacefully on 12th October 2019
aged 90 years.
Loving wife to the late Tony,
Mum to David and Paul.
Grandmother to Natalie, Mother-in-Law to Claire, and special friend to all
who knew her.
Funeral Service takes place at Clapham Methodist Church on
Thursday 7th November at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Alzheimer's Research UK
May be sent via memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals Bedford
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford, MK41 7TE
Tel no: 01234 359 529
Published in Bedford Today on Oct. 24, 2019