CLARKE (nee Finch) On 25th August 2019 after an
illness bravely borne,
Betty aged 87 years of Oakley.
A much loved mum, grandmother
and great grandmother.
Forever in our hearts.
A service of thanksgiving for the life of Betty will be held at St. Mary's Church,
Oakley on Tuesday 17th September at 3.00pm. Family flowers only,
donations if desired for St. Mary's Church Oakley may be sent to
A. Abbott and Sons Independent Family Funeral Directors, Bedford Road,
Rushden NN10 0LZ Tel. 019033 312142
Published in Bedford Today on Sept. 5, 2019