|
|
|
Wrigley Beryl Evelyn Passed away peacefully at
Brook house Residential Home Riseley
on 18th September2019
aged 80 years.
Devoted wife, loving Mum, Sister and Sister-in-law.
Caring Grandmother and Great Grandmother.
Funeral service to be held on
Friday 18th October 2019
at 12.15pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired
made payable to
Dementia UK
may be sent c/o
Clarabut and plumbe Funeral Directors
6 Bedford Road
Kempston
Bedford
MK42 8AD
Tel: 01234 860038
Published in Bedford Today on Sept. 26, 2019