Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clarabut & Plumbe
11 Kingsway
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 9BJ
01234 354547
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
00:15
Resources
More Obituaries for Beryl Wrigley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beryl Wrigley

Notice Condolences

Beryl Wrigley Notice
Wrigley Beryl Evelyn Passed away peacefully at
Brook house Residential Home Riseley
on 18th September2019
aged 80 years.
Devoted wife, loving Mum, Sister and Sister-in-law.
Caring Grandmother and Great Grandmother.
Funeral service to be held on
Friday 18th October 2019
at 12.15pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired
made payable to
Dementia UK
may be sent c/o
Clarabut and plumbe Funeral Directors
6 Bedford Road
Kempston
Bedford
MK42 8AD
Tel: 01234 860038
Published in Bedford Today on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.