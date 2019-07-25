Home

A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors
150 Bedford Road
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 8BH
01234 843222
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:30
Norse Road Crematorium
Bedford
Beryl Nottingham Notice
NOTTINGHAM Beryl

Passed away peacefully at
Bedford Hospital on 14th July 2019.
Beloved wife to Ron (Deceased),
loving mother, grandmother
and great grandmother.
Funeral service will take place at
Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford
on Monday 5th August 2019 at 11.30am.
Flowers are welcome or if desired donations for Dementia UK may be sent to A.L. & G. Abbott Funeral Directors, 150, Bedford Road, Kempston, Beds.
MK42 8BH. Tel: 01234-843222
"I will miss you today,
I will miss you tomorrow,
with a head full of memories,
and a heart full of sorrow.
But I will never forget you,
I just want you to know,
how much I miss you,
and that I love you so".
Published in Bedford Today on July 25, 2019
