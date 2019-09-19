|
|
|
COOK Beryl
(formerly Walker,
née Sanders) Passed away peacefully in
Bedford Hospital after a short illness
on 1st September 2019.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place
at 2.30pm on Friday 27th September 2019 at Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford. Family flowers only please but donations if desired for
The Stroke Association may be sent to
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston,
Beds, MK42 8BH.
Tel: (01234) 843222.
Published in Bedford Today on Sept. 19, 2019