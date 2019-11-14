Home

Clarabut & Plumbe
11 Kingsway
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 9BJ
01234 354547
Bernard Simms

Bernard Simms Notice
Simms Bernard Thomas


Suddenly passed away at home on
Monday 28th October 2019,
aged 85 years
Much loved Father to Susan and Julie.
Adored Grandfather
to Ashley and Daniel.
Much loved Brother and Uncle.
Will be sadly missed.
Funeral service to be held at
Norse Road Cemetery Chapel, Bedford
on Wednesday 27th November 2019
at 10.00am
followed by burial at
Norse Road Cemetery, Bedford
Flowers welcome
Enquires to
Clarabut & Plumbe Funeral Directors
11 Kingsway
Bedford
MK42 9BJ
Tel :01234 354547
Published in Bedford Today on Nov. 14, 2019
