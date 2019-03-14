|
|
|
Sheridan
Bernard Joseph
" Benny "
Ann and Paddy would like to thank everyone who attended their
Dad's Funeral Mass and for the
flowers, mass and condolence
cards received.
Our thanks to Father Patrick Hutton and Kevin Kerin for the lovely
service, also to Teresa Williams,
Airdale Nursing Home and to
Pat and Simon at Clarabut and Plumbe, for their care and support.
A very special thank you to
Teresa Lovell for her beautiful
delivery of the reading, eulogy and poem during the Funeral Mass.
Please accept this as the family's
only acknowledgement.
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 14, 2019
