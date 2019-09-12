|
|
|
FRAY Bernard
David Owen Of Clapham, Bedford.
Passed away peacefully at Bedford Hospital on 2nd September, aged 89 years.
Beloved husband of the late
Grace Patricia (Pat) Fray,
much loved dad, grandad and
great grandad who will be dearly missed by all of his family and friends.
The funeral service will be held at Bedford Crematorium on 16th September 2019 at 1.45pm.
Then afterwards at The Keep,
Bedford Road, Kempston.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired may be made to
Cancer Research UK c/o
Co-op Funeralcare, 80 Ampthill Road,
Bedford or at either venues.
Published in Bedford Today on Sept. 12, 2019