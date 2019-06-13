|
Savin Barry Richard Of Marston Moreteyne,
sadly passed away on
29th May 2019, aged 53 years.
Dearly loved eldest son of Brian & Carol, loving brother to Alan, Ian, Wayne & Jason. Loving uncle to many.
He will be greatly missed by all
his family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at
Marston Moreteyne Parish Church at 2.30pm on Thursday 20th June.
Flowers welcome or donations if desired for British Heart Foundation or
Cancer Research UK may be made via www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals, Ampthill.
Tel: 01525 406132.
