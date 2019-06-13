Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neville Funeral Service
The Old Church
Ampthill, Bedfordshire MK45 2NT
01525 406132
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
14:30
Marston Moreteyne Parish Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Barry Savin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barry Savin

Notice Condolences

Barry Savin Notice
Savin Barry Richard Of Marston Moreteyne,
sadly passed away on
29th May 2019, aged 53 years.
Dearly loved eldest son of Brian & Carol, loving brother to Alan, Ian, Wayne & Jason. Loving uncle to many.
He will be greatly missed by all
his family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at
Marston Moreteyne Parish Church at 2.30pm on Thursday 20th June.
Flowers welcome or donations if desired for British Heart Foundation or
Cancer Research UK may be made via www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals, Ampthill.
Tel: 01525 406132.


L;X002 - L61414 Nevilles
Published in Bedford Today on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neville Funeral Service
Download Now