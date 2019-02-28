|
NICHOLS Barry John Aged 82 years.
After quietly feeling unwell
for some time,
he died suddenly at home
on 9th February 2019.
He has three children,
Timothy, Ruth and Matthew and
two grandsons Reece and Mitchell.
Dearly loved by his wife Margarete
and equally loved by her children,
Allison, Caroline and Mark and
grandchildren Zoe, Bryony and Liam
and son-in-law Alan.
Many thanks for the speedy
response to our 999 call and
to the paramedics who attended him.
Funeral Service to take place
at 3.15pm on 12th March 2019
at Norse Road Crematorium,
Bedford. Family flowers only please
but if desired, donations for
Help for Heroes may be sent
to A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston,
Beds, MK42 8BH. Tel: (01234) 843222
or via www.abbott-funerals.co.uk
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 28, 2019
