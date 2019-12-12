|
Barbara Joan Harper After a short illness on
4th December 2019
aged 94 years.
Beloved Wife of Ernie (deceased).
Mother to Paul and the late Stephen.
Her funeral will take place at 10.45am on Monday 23rd December 2019
at Bedford Crematorium, Norse Road.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired for
Bedford Hospital NHS Trust
(Primrose Unit) can be sent via
www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals,
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford MK41 7TE Telephone 01234 359529.
