|
|
|
CHERRY Barbara of Bedford
(previously Pegg
from Biggleswade)
aged 82, passed away suddenly
but peacefully on Monday
10th June 2019 following
a short illness in
Lister Hospital, Stevenage.
Loving Mum to Diane, Sandra & Colin;
Sister to Judy; Nan to Kelly, Jamie,
John, Kimberley, Keren & Kristopher
and Grandma to Charlie, Summer,
Jack, Anwen, Taylan & Freddie.
Funeral service to be held at
Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford
on Thursday 27th June 2019
at 11:30 am.
Family flowers only please
but donations for the
British Heart Foundation
may be sent to
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Rd, Kempston, Beds,
MK42 8BH. Tel: (01234) 843222
Published in Bedford Today on June 20, 2019
Read More