Barbara Elaine Allen (née Smith) of Maulden
Passed away peacefully at home on 8th June 2019 aged 73 years.
Dearly beloved wife of Philip,
loving Mum to Mark and Rachel and cherished Grandmother to Joshua, Robyn, Jake, Lily and Harry.
Barbara will be sadly missed by family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at
Maulden Parish Church on
Tuesday 2nd July at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only. Donations,
if desired, to support Macmillan Primrose Unit, Bedford Hospital
and Sue Ryder (St. Johns Hospice) - Palliative Care Team may be made via: www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals, Ampthill. Tel: 01525 406132
Published in Bedford Today on June 20, 2019
