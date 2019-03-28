SABEY Audrey

(née Blackburn) 28-03-1994

Even after 25 long years you are remembered by so many as a loving and caring lady who was taken to soon.



Julie, Jane & Robin remember you

as a MUM who never faltered or

failed us, your Grandchildren have so many fond memories of their time

with you, your Great Grandchildren never met you but know you from memories shared with them.

Your love for us all was boundless.



You are forever in our hearts and thoughts and missed by us all.

You left a lasting legacy behind in your family and the Residential Home you started, this is carried on by your daughter and husband. Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More