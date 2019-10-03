|
|
|
Audrey Millard
(née Summersgill) Passed away peacefully on
20th September.
Loving Wife of the late Raymond (Ray). Devoted Mother to Fraser, Mark and Richard. Much loved Sister of Ivan, and a much missed and loved
Mother-in-law, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother.
Funeral Service to be held at 10:45am on Monday 14th October at
Bedford Crematorium, Norse Road.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired to
Sue Ryder St Johns Hospice can be sent via www.memorygiving.com.
Any enquiries to
Neville Funerals,
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford MK41 7TE.
Tel No. 01234 359529
Published in Bedford Today on Oct. 3, 2019