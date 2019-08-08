|
|
|
APHRODITE HUBBARD Died
8th August 2011.
In loving memory of
my beautiful wife Aphrodite.
I shall always love you,as I loved you when first we met and remember your bravery at the end. I shall always thank you, miss you and keep you in my heart. God Bless. Michael xxx
Her flowers still bloom, and the sun it still shines, But the rain is like tear drops, For the ones left behind.
Beloved Mum and Granny forever missed and never forgotten.
By Andrew, Alexandra, Paul and Gabriel. Rest in Peace.
Love always xxxx
Published in Bedford Today on Aug. 8, 2019