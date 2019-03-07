Home

Neville Funeral Service
48 Roff Avenue
Bedford, Bedfordshire MK41 7TE
01234 359529
Funeral
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
11:30
St. Philip and St. James RC Church
Severn Way
Brickhill
Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
13:30
Bedford Cemetery and Crematorium
Norse Road
Anthony (Tony) MORRISH 1933-2019
Died peacefully in Bedford
South Wing Hospital on
23rd February surrounded
by his family.

Beloved Husband of June, a much loved Dad, adored Grandad and dear Brother to Alec and Ann, he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Tony's family would like to thank the staff of South Wing Hospital who treated Tony during his many visits,
the Paramedic crews who assisted in emergencies, and the Caregivers from Home Instead that provided companionship and support in
Tony's final years.

His funeral will be held at St. Philip and St. James RC Church, Severn Way, Brickhill, Bedford, MK41 7BX on Wednesday 13th March at 11:30, followed by burial at Bedford Cemetery and Crematorium, Norse Road, Bedford at 13:30.

We kindly request no flowers and instead ask for donations to
East of England Ambulance NHS Trust Charity, who the family would like to thank for their fantastic
help in Tony's final months.
All donations can be sent via www.memorygiving.com or
c/o Arnolds Funeral Service,
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford, MK41 7TE
Tel: 01234 352588
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 7, 2019
