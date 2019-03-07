Anthony (Tony) MORRISH 1933-2019

Died peacefully in Bedford

South Wing Hospital on

23rd February surrounded

by his family.



Beloved Husband of June, a much loved Dad, adored Grandad and dear Brother to Alec and Ann, he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.



Tony's family would like to thank the staff of South Wing Hospital who treated Tony during his many visits,

the Paramedic crews who assisted in emergencies, and the Caregivers from Home Instead that provided companionship and support in

Tony's final years.



His funeral will be held at St. Philip and St. James RC Church, Severn Way, Brickhill, Bedford, MK41 7BX on Wednesday 13th March at 11:30, followed by burial at Bedford Cemetery and Crematorium, Norse Road, Bedford at 13:30.



We kindly request no flowers and instead ask for donations to

East of England Ambulance NHS Trust Charity, who the family would like to thank for their fantastic

help in Tony's final months.

All donations can be sent via www.memorygiving.com or

c/o Arnolds Funeral Service,

48 Roff Avenue, Bedford, MK41 7TE

Tel: 01234 352588