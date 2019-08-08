Home

Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
14:00
All Saints Church
Turvey
Anthony Jessop Notice
Jessop Anthony Francis
(Tony) On 23rd July 2019,
peacefully at home after a short illness. Former Assistant Director
of Bedford College.

Devoted Husband to June and much loved Father of Catherine and
Elizabeth. Father-in-law to Christopher
and Jason, and Grandad to Abbie
and Amelie, Isabelle and Daniel.
Dear Brother of Joy (deceased), Michael (deceased), Terry and
Martin and their families.

Private family cremation.
A celebration of Tony's life will be
held at All Saints Church, Turvey, at
2pm on Wednesday 21st August.
No flowers please.
Donations if desired for Sue Ryder
or Pancreatic Cancer UK and can be sent via www.memorygiving.com

By request please wear
cheerful colours.

Further enquiries to
Neville Funeral Service,
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford MK41 7TE
Telephone 01234 359529.
Published in Bedford Today on Aug. 8, 2019
