Home

POWERED BY

Services
Molyneux Jones Family Funeral Directors
37 St Cuthberts Street
Bedford, Bedfordshire MK40 3JG
01234 363191
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
09:15
Bedford Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Harvey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Harvey

Notice Condolences

Anthony Harvey Notice
Harvey Anthony Passed away suddenly on
7th June
aged 83 years.
A loving husband to Sylvia, Daddy
to Simon & James, father-in-law
to Gail & Danielle, and an adoring grandad to William, Charlotte,
Georgie, Edward & Edith.
Funeral Service to take place at Bedford Crematorium on
Friday 21st June at 9.15am.
Flowers or donations to the
'British Heart Foundation' can be
sent c/o Molyneux Jones Funeral Directors, 37 St Cuthberts Street, Bedford, MK40 3JG Tel 363191
Published in Bedford Today on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.