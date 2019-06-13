|
Harvey Anthony Passed away suddenly on
7th June
aged 83 years.
A loving husband to Sylvia, Daddy
to Simon & James, father-in-law
to Gail & Danielle, and an adoring grandad to William, Charlotte,
Georgie, Edward & Edith.
Funeral Service to take place at Bedford Crematorium on
Friday 21st June at 9.15am.
Flowers or donations to the
'British Heart Foundation' can be
sent c/o Molyneux Jones Funeral Directors, 37 St Cuthberts Street, Bedford, MK40 3JG Tel 363191
Published in Bedford Today on June 13, 2019
