|
|
|
Harrison (Tony)
Anthony John Suddenly on 11th June 2019
aged 44 years.
Loving Son to James and Ann
and friend to many.
Funeral service takes place at 10.00am on Thursday 4th July at Norse Road
Crematorium.
By request colour clothing to be worn.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Muscular Dystrophy UK may be given via www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals Bedford
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford, MK41 7TE
Tel no: 01234 359 529
L;X002 - B59781 Nevilles
Published in Bedford Today on June 27, 2019
Read More