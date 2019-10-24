Home

Peter Barnes Funerals Ltd (Murrow, Wisbech)
Westview, 38 Murrow Bank
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE13 4HB
01945 700200
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
12:15
Mintlyn Crematorium
Kings Lynn
Notice

Annette Weller Notice
WELLER Annette
nee George, previously Poole
Aged 64 years of Walpole St Andrew, formerly from Bedford.
Peacefully on 15th October 2019,
after a long illness whilst in
Peterborough City Hospital.
Greatly missed wife of David,
mother of Gareth and nanny of Ezmae.
A funeral service will be held at
Mintlyn Crematorium, Kings Lynn on
Wednesday 4th November 2019
at 12.15pm.
All enquiries to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director,
38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB.
Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Bedford Today on Oct. 24, 2019
