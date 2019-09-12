Home

JONES Anne Mary
(nee Dudding) Died on 13th August 2019 peacefully at Bedford Hospital, shortly after her Diamond Wedding Anniversary.
Beloved wife of Philip, much loved mother of Stephen and Timothy, mother-in-law to Anne and grandmother to Elizabeth.
The funeral service will be held at
Holy Cross Church, Bedford on
16th September 2019 at 1:15pm.
Immediate family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to the
Woodland Trust or the
Little Way Association via www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals, 48 Roff Avenue, Bedford, MK41 7TE. Tel: 01234 359259.
Published in Bedford Today on Sept. 12, 2019
