A Abbott & Sons LTD
Bedford Road
Rushden, Northamptonshire NN10 0LZ
01933 312142
Ann Woodward
WOODWARD Suddenly but peacefully
on 30th August 2019.
Ann, aged 83 years, of Keysoe.
Beloved Wife of Alan.
Much loved Mother of
Charlotte and Lydia.
Mother-in-law of Stephen and Mike.
Loving Granny of Alex,
Susannah, Lucy and Max.
Sister-in-law of Sheila.
The funeral service will be held
at Norse Road, Crematorium,
Bedford on Monday
30th September at 1.45 p.m.
No mourning clothes necessary.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for Oxfam
may be sent to A. Abbott & Sons ,
Bedford Road, Rushden
NN10 0LZ. Tel 01933 312142.
Published in Bedford Today on Sept. 12, 2019
