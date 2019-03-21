|
|
|
Ann Peak Norman 1935 - 2019
Formerly of Elstow, passed away at Danecroft Residential Home on Tuesday 12th March.
Loved Wife of Glen. Mother to Alan (deceased), Martin & Glenys.
Much loved grandmother to Trevor, Joanne, Paul & her
5 Great Grandchildren.
Ann will be sadly missed by all her family & friends.
Funeral to be held at Norse Road Crematorium 26th March 2019
at 10.45am.
Family flowers only or donations to memory giving for Lulu's fight against
Neuroblastoma.
Cheques can be made payable to Arnolds, Roff Avenue Tel 01234 359529.
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 21, 2019
