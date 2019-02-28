Home

Neville Funeral Service
48 Roff Avenue
Bedford, Bedfordshire MK41 7TE
01234 359529
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:45
Norse Road Crematorium
Bedford
Ann Mortimer Notice
Mortimer Ann Passed away on 11th February 2019, aged 74.
Cherished and much loved wife of
Reg, Mother to Steve & Paul,
Mother-in-law to Nicki, Nan to
Jack & Olivia, Sister to Jean (deceased) & Sylvia and friend to many.
Ann will be forever in the hearts and
thoughts of her family and friends.
The funeral service is to be held at 10.45am on Friday 8th March 2019 at Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford. Family flowers preferred please. Donations, if desired,
to British Heart Foundation via www.memorygiving.com.
All enquiries to
Arnolds Funeral Service Bedford
Tel 01234 359529.
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 28, 2019
