Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
12:00
St Pauls Church
Bedford
Angeliki Marjanovic


1929 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Angeliki Marjanovic Notice
Marjanovic Angeliki 30.01.1929- 5.12.2019
Aged 90 Years
Sadly passed away peacefully
in Bedford Hospital
with her family by her side.
Much loved Wife to Zivko Marjanovic (deceased), devoted Mother,
Mother-in-Law, Nana, Great Nana and Aunt. Greatly missed by all
her family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
St Pauls Church, Bedford on
Friday 10th January 2020 at 12.00
followed by a burial in
Norse Road Cemetery.
Flowers welcome and may be sent c/o
Clarabut and Plumbe Funeral Directors
11 Kingsway
Bedford
MK42 9BJ
Tel: 01234 354547
Published in Bedford Today on Dec. 19, 2019
