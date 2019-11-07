|
|
|
Angela Stagno Peacefully
passed away on
24th October 2019
aged 86 years
Surrounded by her loving family
Devoted wife of Calogero (Deceased)
Loving Mother to Gaspare (Deceased) Antonia and Giuseppe.
Loving Grandmother to Maria, Angela, Calogero, Gina, Angie, Raffaele.
And a much loved Great Grandmother
Funeral service will be held at
St Francesca Cabrini Church, Bedford on Monday 11th November 2019
at 10.30am followed by an interment at Norse Road Cemetery, Bedford
Family flowers only
donations if desired to
Alzheimers Research UK
may be sent c/o
Clarabut & Plumbe Funeral Directors
6 Bedford Road
Kempston
Bedford
MK42 8AD
Tel: 01234 860038
Published in Bedford Today on Nov. 7, 2019