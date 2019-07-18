|
May Amy Irene
(previously Battams) 01/04/1921 to 09/07/2019
Sadly passed away peacefully on
9th July in Bedford Hospital
after a short term illness aged 98.
Beloved wife to Sid (Deceased).
Loving sister to Valerie and Violet
(both deceased).
Dearly loved aunt and great aunt.
Deeply missed by all.
Funeral service to be carried out
at Bedford Crematorium
Friday 26th July at 10:00am.
Family flowers only please, donations
if desired for Cancer Research UK
and can be made via
www.memorygiving.com.
All enquiries to
Neville Funeral Service
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford, MK41 7TE.
Tel 01234 359529
Published in Bedford Today on July 18, 2019