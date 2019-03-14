Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neville Funeral Service
The Old Church
Ampthill, Bedfordshire MK45 2NT
01525 406132
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
14:30
Bedford Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Amanda Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amanda Wilson

Notice Condolences

Amanda Wilson Notice
WILSON Amanda Jayne
(Mandy) Of Wilstead, passed away peacefully
on 26th February 2019,
aged 56 years.
Beloved mother to Adam and Luke, caring daughter to Mark, thoughtful sister to Carol & Susan and a cherished granny to Logan, Seth & Isla.
She will be dearly missed by all her family and many friends.
Funeral service will be held at
Bedford Crematorium on
Thursday 28th March at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for Cancer Research UK may be made via www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to
Neville Funeral Service, Ampthill.
Tel: 01525 406132.


L;X002 - B59781 Nevilles
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neville Funeral Service
Download Now