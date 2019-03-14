|
WILSON Amanda Jayne
(Mandy) Of Wilstead, passed away peacefully
on 26th February 2019,
aged 56 years.
Beloved mother to Adam and Luke, caring daughter to Mark, thoughtful sister to Carol & Susan and a cherished granny to Logan, Seth & Isla.
She will be dearly missed by all her family and many friends.
Funeral service will be held at
Bedford Crematorium on
Thursday 28th March at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for Cancer Research UK may be made via www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to
Neville Funeral Service, Ampthill.
Tel: 01525 406132.
