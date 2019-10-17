Home

Jack Warwick Funeral Service (Kettering)
2a Wallis Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN15 6NX
01536 485635
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
14:00
Nene Valley Crematorium
Wellingborough
Alistair Bowie Notice
Bowie Passed away suddenly at
home on 6th October,
Alistair aged 60 years.
Dearly loved fiancé to Katrina, loving Father to Marcus and Callum and a dear Brother to Lorna and Gil.
He will be greatly missed by all of
his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at the Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough on Friday
1st November at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please but donations for the Stroke Association may be sent to:

Jack Warwick Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road, Kettering,
Northants NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Bedford Today on Oct. 17, 2019
