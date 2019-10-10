Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
14:30
St Nicholas Church
Cottesmore
Alice Webster Notice
WEBSTER Alice Passed away peacefully on
19th September 2019, aged 93.
Loving wife of the late John "Dilly", Mother of Brian and Jane, Son in law David, daughter in law Barbara, Grandmother to Anna, Sarah,
Arron & Rachael & Great Grandmother to Jay, Maddy, Carwyn, Seren and Cameron.
The funeral service will take place at
St Nicholas Church, Cottesmore on Thursday 17th October at 2.30pm, followed by a cremation at Peterborough Crematorium.
Donations if desired for the benefit of British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare,
60 High Street,
Oakham,
LE15 6AS
Tel 01572 757415
Published in Bedford Today on Oct. 10, 2019
