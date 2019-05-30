|
|
|
Alec Holyoak Suddenly, at home surrounded by
his family on
12th May 2019,
aged 82 years.
Much loved Husband of Pauline, devoted Dad to Brenda and Julie,
loving Grandad to Matthew, Katie, Daniel, Connor, Ethan and Alivia, dearly loved Father-in-law to Mark and Chris.
Funeral service takes place at 2.00pm on Friday 7th June 2019 at
All Saints Church, Milton Ernest.
Family flowers only please. Donations,
if desired, for East Anglian Air Ambulance Service can be sent via www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals, 48 Roff Avenue, Bedford, MK41 7TE. Telephone 01234 359529.
L;X002 - 000019269 Nevilles
Published in Bedford Today on May 30, 2019
Read More