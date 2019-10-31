Home

Daniel Robinson & Sons - Harlow Office
Robinson House, Wych Elm
Harlow, Essex CM20 1QP
(01279) 426990
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
10:45
Bedford Crematorium
Albert Binstead Notice
Binstead Albert Formerly of Village Road, Bromham.
Passed away peacefully in
St. Clare Hospice, Hastingwood on Friday 25th October 2019,
aged 91 years.

A dearly loved Husband, Dad, Grandad and Brother, who will be sadly missed by all his family, friends and former colleagues at George Fischer, Bedford.

Funeral service to take place at Bedford Crematorium on Tuesday
12th November 2019 at 10.45am.

Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, may be made payable to "St Clare Hospice"
and sent c/o
Daniel Robinson & Sons,
Wych Elm, Harlow, Essex CM20 1QP
Tel: 01279 426990
or via the "In Memory Donation Page"
at www.drobinson.co.uk
Published in Bedford Today on Oct. 31, 2019
