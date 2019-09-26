Home

A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors
150 Bedford Road
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 8BH
01234 843222
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:00
The Church of the Transfiguration
Bedford Road
Kempston
Alan Wallinger Notice
WALLINGER Alan Charles

Passed peacefully away on
Tuesday 17th September
surrounded by his loving family.
Darling husband to Wendy,
treasured dad to Nigel, Julie and Nicola, father-in-law to Keith and Jane, dearest grandad and pops to Lee (deceased), Jay, Glenn, Casey, Corey and Charlee, great-grandad to Ashlee, Nathan, Caitlin, Evie-Grace and Sienna.
Funeral service to take
place at 11.00am on
Thursday 10th October 2019 at
The Church of the Transfiguration, Bedford Road, Kempston.
Family flowers only please but donations for Dementia UK may be sent to A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors, 150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Beds, MK42 8BH. Tel: (01234) 843222.
Published in Bedford Today on Sept. 26, 2019
