|
|
|
Alan Richard
SCOTT (53) Our beloved brother and friend, passed away peacefully on
the 6th October 2019.
There will be a service at
Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford at 1.45pm, Monday 14th October,
followed by a private burial.
Family flowers only please,
donations can be made to
Haseldine Funeral Directors,
192 High Street, Cranfield MK43 0EN,
a collection box will be available on the day. Donations will be shared between Willen Hospice (a charity Alan regularly donated to), Sue Ryder and the Primrose Unit at Bedford Hospital.
As this is a celebration of Alan's life, Alan requested that people
do not wear black.
Published in Bedford Today on Oct. 10, 2019