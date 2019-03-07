Home

A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors
150 Bedford Road
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 8BH
01234 843222
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:00
St. Mary's Church
Wootton
Alan Poole

Notice Condolences

Alan Poole Notice
POOLE Alan Gwynneth Poole and daughters
Amelia, Twee and Lianne are
greatly saddened to announce
the sudden passing of their
much loved husband
and father Alan on
16th February 2019.
Also a beloved grandfather
of Jess, Luke, Shay, Kien,
Ethan, Olivia and Elliot.
A cherished son to Irene
and brother to Colin & Glynis.
With special thanks to
The East of England
Ambulance Service.
Funeral service to take place
at St. Mary's Church, Wootton
on Monday 11th March 2019 at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please
but if desired donations for
"Great Ormond Street Hospital"
may be sent to
A.L. & G. Abbott Funeral Directors,
150, Bedford Road Crematorium,
Beds. MK42 8BH or via
www.abbott-funerals.co.uk
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 7, 2019
