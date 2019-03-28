|
|
|
Alan Cheyney OBE Suddenly, on 9th March 2019
aged 84 years
Much loved husband of Gillian,
father of Janice, Katherine and Anne, and grandfather of five
and by family and friends.
Funeral Service at 12.15pm on
Monday 8th April 2019 at
Bedford Crematorium, Norse Road.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in his memory may be
sent to National Autistic Society
or Rett UK and can be sent via www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to
Arnolds Funeral Service,
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford, MK41 7TE
Telephone 01234 359529.
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More