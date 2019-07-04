|
Garside Yvonne Denise On 21st June 2019 at 3.20pm
at St James Hospital, Yvonne,
aged 72 years, of Gomersal.
Loving mother of Jonathan Lee and Joanna Leigh, a devoted grandmother, a dear aunt to Kathryn and friend to many.
The funeral service to celebrate Yvonne's life will be held at
St Mary's Church, Gomersal, on Friday 12th July at 12pm, please wear yellow, white and blue.
Family flowers only by request,
but if preferred donations may be given in memory of Yvonne to Kirkwood Hospice.
A collection box will be available at the service for this purpose.
R.I.P
Always loved and always missed.
All enquiries to
Gateway Funeral Services,
Tel:01274 653115
Published in Batley News on July 4, 2019