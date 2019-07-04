|
|
|
BERRY YVONNE ANNE On 14th June 2019 peacefully at Fieldhead Park Nursing Home, Yvonne, aged 60 years.
Cherished mum of Laura,
sadly missed mother-in-law of Tom, nana of Oliver,
sister of Catherine and Andrea, sister-in-law of Paul and Bill
and a good friend to many.
Funeral service will be held at Dewsbury Minster on
Thursday 11th July at 12.30pm followed by committal at Huddersfield Crematorium.
Family flowers only by request, donations maybe made in lieu,
if so desired, to
Alzheimer's Research UK
for which a plate will be available.
Enquiries to:
Co-op Funeralcare, Heckmondwike.
Tel: 01924 401143
Can all friends please
meet at church.
Published in Batley News on July 4, 2019